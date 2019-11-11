WeWork in talks to hire T-Mobile’s John Legere as CEO: WSJ



FILE PHOTO: T-Mobile CEO John Legere speaks to guests during their company's Un-carrier 9.0 event in New York, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz FILE PHOTO: T-Mobile CEO John Legere speaks to guests during their company's Un-carrier 9.0 event in New York, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

November 11, 2019

(Reuters) – WeWork is in discussions with T-Mobile US Inc <TMUS.O> Chief Executive Officer John Legere to take over as head of the office-sharing start-up, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

WeWork did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)