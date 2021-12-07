West could cut Russia from SWIFT, sanction Nord Stream, Latvia says



LONDON (Reuters) – The West must send a strong message to Russia to deter the Kremlin from invading Ukraine, including cutting Russia off from the SWIFT payment system, sanctioning the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and strengthening NATO’s eastern flank, Latvia said on Tuesday.

“Russia needs to know in advance what the economic price tag is,” Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs told Reuters in an interview in London.

“NATO needs to increase its presence in the eastern flank to show Russia that the price of doing some military adventure in Ukraine is more troops, more defence capability and underlying defence capability in the Baltic States, in Poland, in Romania, in Bulgaria.”

