West Coast cities riot on anniversary of Breonna Taylor

LOUISVILLE, KY - MARCH 13: A group of protesters are illuminated by emergency lights from Louisville Metro Police Department vehicles after the Breonna Taylor memorial events on March 13, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky. Today marks the one year anniversary since Taylor was killed in her apartment during a botched no-knock raid executed by LMPD. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 6:45 AM PT – Sunday, March 14, 2021

West Coast cities clashed with police as they rioted on the anniversary of the death of Breonna Taylor. Los Angeles, Portland and Seattle were among the cities that rioted Saturday, smashing store windows and throwing rocks at police officers.

LOUISVILLE, KY - MARCH 13: A group of protesters are illuminated by emergency lights from Louisville Metro Police Department vehicles after the Breonna Taylor memorial events on March 13, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky. Today marks the one year anniversary since Taylor was killed in her apartment during a botched no-knock raid executed by LMPD. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

At least one officer was injured during the riots as Seattle’s authorities reported around 13 arrests were made. Meanwhile, some protesters in Taylor’s hometown of Louisville, Kentucky said the protests are far from over.

Tamika Palmer, center, the mother of Breonna Taylor, leads a march through the streets of downtown Louisville on the one year anniversary of her death in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, March 13, 2021. To her right is attorney Ben Crump. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

“We can’t stop,” Louisville protester Keturah Herron said. “We have to keep going and we cannot rest. Breonna was not able to rest, so we should not be able to rest until people are held accountable for the murder.”

However, despite their claims, the investigation has continued and none of the officers involved in the case have been charged in connection with Breonna Taylor’s death.

