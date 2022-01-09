West African bloc imposes economic sanctions on Mali over election delay



Leaders from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) attend an extraordinary summit to discuss a proposal by transitional authorities in Mali to delay elections and a return of the constitutional rule in Accra, Ghana January 9, 2022. Ange Servais Mahouena/Ivory Coast Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

ACCRA (Reuters) – West Africa’s main regional bloc will close borders with Mali and impose sweeping economic sanctions in response to delays holding promised elections after a 2020 military coup, the president of the bloc’s commission said on Sunday.

The announcement followed an extraordinary summit of the leaders of the 15-member Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in the Ghanaian capital Accra.

