West African bloc imposes economic sanctions on Mali over election delay

Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) extraordinary summit in Accra
Leaders from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) attend an extraordinary summit to discuss a proposal by transitional authorities in Mali to delay elections and a return of the constitutional rule in Accra, Ghana January 9, 2022. Ange Servais Mahouena/Ivory Coast Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

January 9, 2022

ACCRA (Reuters) – West Africa’s main regional bloc will close borders with Mali and impose sweeping economic sanctions in response to delays holding promised elections after a 2020 military coup, the president of the bloc’s commission said on Sunday.

The announcement followed an extraordinary summit of the leaders of the 15-member Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in the Ghanaian capital Accra.

(Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

