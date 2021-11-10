Wendy’s misses quarterly U.S. same-store sales estimates



FILE PHOTO: A Wendy?s restaurant displays a "Now Hiring" sign in Tampa, Florida, U.S., June 1, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones FILE PHOTO: A Wendy?s restaurant displays a "Now Hiring" sign in Tampa, Florida, U.S., June 1, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

November 10, 2021

(Reuters) – Wendy’s Co missed market estimates for U.S. same-store sales growth on Wednesday as it grappled with rising competition and a widespread labor shortage in the United States.

U.S. same-store sales rose 2.1% in the third quarter ended Oct. 3, compared with analysts’ average estimate of 4.4%, according to Refinitiv IBES.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)