January 18, 2022

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Wells Fargo & Co named Derek Flowers as its new chief risk officer, leading all aspects of the lender’s risk management systems, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

Flowers replaces Mandy Norton, who recently announced plans to retire this June.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall; editing by Jonathan Oatis)