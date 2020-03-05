Weinstein to move from hospital to Rikers Island jail



FILE PHOTO: Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at the New York Criminal Court during his ongoing sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at the New York Criminal Court during his ongoing sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

March 5, 2020

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who was convicted of rape last week, was expected to move from Bellevue Hospital to New York’s Rikers Island jail complex on Thursday, according to his spokesman.

Weinstein was in the process of being moved shortly after 1 p.m., according to his spokesman, Juda Engelmayer. He had sought to remain at Bellevue while he awaits sentencing, scheduled for next Wednesday.

(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York)