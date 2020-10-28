‘We are in a very serious situation’, says Merkel



BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Merkel said on Wednesday after talks with regional leaders to agree on a partial lockdown that the coronavirus situation was very serious and the speed of its spread was extremely high.

“We have to act, and we have to act now – to avoid a national health emergency,” said Merkel.

