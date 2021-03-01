Trending

Wayne LaPierre: Libs would rather target Second Amendment than save lives

FILE - In this Saturday, April 27, 2019, file photo, National Rifle Association Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre speaks at the NRA Annual Meeting of Members in Indianapolis. Former NRA President Oliver North says in court filings that he was thwarted at every step as he tried to raise alarm bells about alleged misspending at the gun lobbying group. He denied that he had tried to stage a coup to oust LaPierre. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:58 AM PT – Monday, March 1, 2021

Wayne LaPierre, a top National Rifle Association (NRA) official, said the left is focused on taking guns away from law abiding citizens rather than fixing violent crime. While speaking at CPAC on Sunday, the American gun rights activist accused Democrat officials of wielding the power to wash up the streets.

However, LaPierre said top Democrats, including Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi, are using homicide numbers to spark a war against the Second Amendment. He added, officials could reduce crime rates without targeting guns if they would only enforce the gun laws already in place.

LaPierre promised CPAC that the NRA will continue to fight for Second Amendment advocates, no matter how much the liberal media tries to smear them.

