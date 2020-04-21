Waugh: PGA evaluating Ryder Cup without fans



April 21, 2020

The PGA is exploring the possibility of staging the 2020 Ryder Cup without spectators, chief executive Seth Waugh told New York’s WFAN radio.

“It’s hard to imagine one without fans,” Waugh said. “We have begun to talk about whether you could create some virtual fan experience, and we’re going to try to be as creative as we can.”

The Ryder Cup is scheduled for Sept. 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

“It’s (still) to be determined, frankly, whether you could hold it without fans or not … the fans are the Ryder Cup, to a certain degree,” Waugh said.

Earlier this month, Europe’s Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington said the biennial event should be canceled if fans are prohibited.

“Nobody wants to see the Ryder Cup played without the fans being there,” he said. “There’s no doubt that it makes the tournament so much better. I think the common consensus now is the Ryder Cup will not be played unless the fans are there.”

Defending champion Europe defeated the United States 17 1/2 to 10 1/2 at the 2018 Ryder Cup held outside of Paris.

