Watson signs $160 million mega-deal with Texans – reports



FILE PHOTO: NFL Football - Houston Texans v Jacksonville Jaguars - NFL International Series - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - November 3, 2019. Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson in action with Jacksonville Jaguars' Josh Allen. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs FILE PHOTO: NFL Football - Houston Texans v Jacksonville Jaguars - NFL International Series - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - November 3, 2019. Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson in action with Jacksonville Jaguars' Josh Allen. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

September 5, 2020

(Reuters) – NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson has agreed a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Houston Texans, U.S. media reported on Saturday.

The two-time Pro Bowler was among the highest rated quarterbacks last season, leading the Texans to a 10-6 record, first in the AFC South. The team lost in the divisional round of the playoffs to the Kansas City Chiefs, who went on the win the Super Bowl in February.

The deal will keep Watson in Houston through 2025, with $111 million guaranteed, making him the second-highest paid quarterback in league history behind Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs, according to the NFL Network.

In July, the Chiefs signed Mahomes to a $450 million, 10-year extension, the biggest contract in NFL history.

The Texans did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mahomes and Watson will face off on Thursday, as the Texans and Chiefs kick off the 2020 NFL season in Kansas City.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery, editing by Pritha Sarkar)