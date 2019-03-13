WATCH: President Trump tags OANN on released Peter Strzok testimony

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:14 AM PT — Friday, March 15, 2019

President Trump recently addressed the Republican released testimony of disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok. On Twitter Friday, the president cited reports from One America News about new evidence the Obama-era Justice Department was working with the FBI and CIA to spy on the Trump campaign team as early as 2015.

This comes after the top ranking Republican of the Judiciary Committee — Doug Collins — released transcripts from Strzok’s closed-door hearing. One America’s Kelly Ayers takes a look at what was said behind closed doors.