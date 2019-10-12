Washington Post issues op-ed on fake news

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:50 PM PST – Sat. October 12, 2019

The Washington Post is pushing back against allegations of fake news. In a Friday op-ed, publisher Fred Ryan said comparing unflattering news to fake news is “corrosive” to the country. He also said that journalists are the target of calculated attacks around the world.

Ryan said the truth isn’t always what people want to hear. He explained that presidents have always been at odds with the media, but that hostilities have skyrocketed under President Trump.

The president took aim at what he’s calling the “fake news media” during his Friday night rally in Louisiana.

“Fake news media – there they are right there,” he said. “As soon as I start talking about the fake news, I see those lights go off so fast.”

President Trump has been in conflict with mainstream media ever since he announced his White House bid. The Washington Post has been one of his biggest critics. The president gave the newspaper the nickname the “Amazon Washington Post” after it was purchased by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.