Washington D.C. ramps up security following Iran’s threat of ‘harsh retaliation’

UPDATED 10:51 AM PT — Saturday, January 4, 2020

Washington D.C. is reportedly ramping up security in light of increased tension with Iran. Friday reports said the nation’s capital has upgraded security while local law enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security are monitoring events closely.

D.C.’s Mayor Muriel Bowser is urging the public to contact law enforcement about any suspicious activity. She has also assured the community there are no immediate threats.

(2/2) As always, we remind members of the public if they see something, say something by contacting law enforcement of any suspicious activity. — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 3, 2020

This came after Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned of “harsh retaliation” against the U.S. following the killing of one of Iran’s top security generals, Qasem Soleimani.

A spokesman for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps condemned the attack on Friday, saying the temporary joy of the Americans will soon turn into grief.

“We at the IRGC were saddened after we heard this news,” stated Gen. Ramezan Sharif. “But our will to take revenge from the criminal U.S. and occupying Zionists will become stronger.”

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also condemned the airstrike and promised to retaliate for what he called a “heinous crime.” On Saturday, he visited Soleimani’s family and promised “everyone will take revenge” for America’s “grave mistake.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized Europe for not being “as helpful as it could be” in the midst of international tensions. On Friday, Pompeo said he spent the last two days seeking assistance from British, French and German allies.

He claimed the countries “need to understand” that recent efforts in the Middle East “saved their lives” as well as American lives. The majority of officials, including French President Emmanuel Macron are urging the U.S. to act with “restraint.”

