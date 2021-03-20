Trending

Washington D.C. judge: Leftist media bias ‘rather shocking’

WASHINGTON - MARCH 31: Judge Laurence Silberman (R) and former Democratic Sen. Charles Robb (L) of Virginia, co-chairmen of the commission that studied pre-war U.S. intelligence regarding weapons of mass destruction, answer questsions March 31, 2005 in Washington, DC. Among other issues, the report indicated that U.S. intelligence agencies were wrong in most prewar assessments about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Judge Laurence Silberman. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:30 PM PT – Saturday, March 20, 2021

A federal judge in Washington D.C. warned news agencies about Democrat and Big Tech influences on their content. In his opinion issued Friday, Circuit Judge Laurence Silberman called the New York Times and Washington Post “[Democrat] Party broadsheets.”

NEW YORK - JULY 23: Copies of the New York Times sit for sale in a rack July 23, 2008 in New York City. The New York broadsheet announced it posted an 82 percent decline in second quarter profits as compared to last year. It also announced it would raise its newsstand price 25 cents to a $1.50. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Silberman added, Silicon Valley has influence on which articles go out and filters a lot of GOP-friendly articles out of circulation. However, he said there were a few notable Republican-leaning publications, including the New York Post and the Wall Street Journal’s editorial page.

Silberman warned the left-wing bias is destructive to a viable democracy.

MORE NEWS: Analysts Predict Incoming Storm Set To Hit The South This Week, Predicted To Bring Another Round Of Severe Weather, High Winds, Rain

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE