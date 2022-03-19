War could halt crop exports from Ukraine, says presidential adviser



FILE PHOTO: Ears of wheat are seen in a field near the village of Hrebeni in Kyiv region, Ukraine July 17, 2020. Picture taken July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Ears of wheat are seen in a field near the village of Hrebeni in Kyiv region, Ukraine July 17, 2020. Picture taken July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo

March 19, 2022

LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) – Ukraine may not produce enough crops to export if this year’s sowing campaigns are disrupted by Russia’s invasion, presidential adviser Oleh Ustenko said in a televised interview on Saturday.

“Ukraine has enough grain and food reserves to survive for a year, but if the war continues … (Ukraine) will not be able to export grain to the world, and there will be problems,” he said, adding that Ukraine is the world’s fifth-largest wheat exporter.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Max Hunder; Editing by David Clarke)