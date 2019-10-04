Walt Disney Co. bans Netflix advertisements

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:00 PM PT – Friday, October 4, 2019

Walt Disney Co. recently announced that it is banning advertisements from Netflix Inc. on all of its platforms and networks, including ABC, Freeform and FX. The ban marks a significant shift in the industry, as Disney has had an expansive agreement to license programming to Netflix for years.

This decision comes as Disney prepares to launch its new streaming service in November, which will offer exclusive content from the Star Wars and Marvel franchises, along with other Disney classics.

All of these and more, coming soon to #DisneyPlus. Pre-order now (US only) and start streaming November 12. https://t.co/Q3YFbRGjjM pic.twitter.com/wxSf9BBZw9 — Disney (@Disney) September 23, 2019

Disney intially said it would no longer accept ads from any rival streaming services — yet it struck compromises with many of its competitors aside from Netflix. The media giant said in a statement that the subscription streaming business has evolved, forcing them to reevaluate their strategy.

Disney’s expansion into streaming has escalated tensions with tech and media giants on multiple fronts. Disney is also currently at odds with companies like Amazon and Apple over their streaming services.