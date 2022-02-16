Walmart’s Mexico unit sees quarterly net profit rise 5%



FILE PHOTO: A Walmart sign is pictured inside a Walmart store in Mexico City, Mexico March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A Walmart sign is pictured inside a Walmart store in Mexico City, Mexico March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

February 16, 2022

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Walmart’s Mexico unit on Wednesday reported fourth quarter net profit of 13.3 billion pesos ($646.3 million), up more than 5% from the year-earlier period, when the retailer posted net profit of 12.6 billion pesos.

Walmart de Mexico, the biggest retailer in Mexico, brought in revenue of 214.6 billion pesos in the quarter, 9.5% more than in the prior October-to-December period.

($1= 20.5075 Mexican pesos at end-December)

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon, Noe Torres and Valentine Hilaire)