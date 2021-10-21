Walmart’s Mexico unit says quarterly net profit up 20%



FILE PHOTO: A customer shops inside a Walmart store in Mexico City, Mexico March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A customer shops inside a Walmart store in Mexico City, Mexico March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

October 21, 2021

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Walmart’s Mexico unit on Thursday said its third quarter net profit rose more than 20% compared with the year before, reaching 11 billion pesos ($535.3 million).

Walmart de Mexico, the biggest retailer in Mexico, saw revenue increase 6.4%, to 176 billion pesos, slightly above analyst estimates.

The company added that costs grew 5.5% but still came in below revenue growth, while its profit margin expanded to 8.8%.

($1 = 20.6420 at end-September)

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Noe TorresEditing by Chris Reese)