Walmart’s Mexico unit posts 2.7% rise in January same-store sales



FILE PHOTO - An employee walks inside a Walmart store in Mexico City, Mexico March 28, 2019. Picture taken March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido FILE PHOTO - An employee walks inside a Walmart store in Mexico City, Mexico March 28, 2019. Picture taken March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

February 10, 2020

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Walmart de Mexico, the country’s biggest retailer, said on Monday that sales at stores in Mexico open for more than a year rose 2.7% in January, compared with the same month last year.

Walmex <WALMEX.MX>, as the company is known, said total sales in Mexico increased 4.2% in January.

