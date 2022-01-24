Walmart’s Mexico unit considering “strategic alternatives” in Central America



FILE PHOTO: Men walk past the logo of Walmart outside a store in Monterrey, Mexico February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Men walk past the logo of Walmart outside a store in Monterrey, Mexico February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File Photo

January 24, 2022

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Walmart’s Mexico unit is considering “strategic alternatives” to its operations in Central America, including a sale or a joint venture, the company said on Monday.

Walmart de Mexico, known locally as Walmex, runs about 860 stores in Central America, making up almost a fourth of its footprint.

“We think there can be attractive opportunities for greater growth in El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua,” the company said in a statement.

“These alternatives could include, but are not limited to, potential joint ventures, partnerships or strategic alliances, a sale, or other transactions.”

Sales slid at the retailer’s supermarkets in Central America during severe pandemic lockdown measures, but in the third quarter last year each country logged an increase in same-store sales, led by Honduras.

Walmex in Central America operates discount stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse stores and wholesale-price membership stores.

(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon and Mark Porter)