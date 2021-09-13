Press release on Walmart’s litecoin partnership is fake – CNBC



FILE PHOTO: A Walmart sign is seen inside its department store in West Haven, Connecticut, U.S., February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A Walmart sign is seen inside its department store in West Haven, Connecticut, U.S., February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

September 13, 2021

(Reuters) -A press release on Walmart Inc’s partnership with cryptocurrency litecoin was not authentic, a company spokesperson confirmed https://cnb.cx/3tBP8vG to CNBC on Monday.

An email to a contact person given in the statement remained ‘undeliverable’, while the announcement was not found on Walmart’s website.

The retailer and litecoin did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The purportedly fake statement said Walmart would allow its customers to make payments with litecoin at its online stores sent litecoin prices up as much as 27.4%. It quickly gave up most of those gains and was last trading up about 5%.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)