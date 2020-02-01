Walmart temporarily limits ‘non-business critical travel’ to China



FILE PHOTO: Walmart's logo is seen outside one of the stores in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski FILE PHOTO: Walmart's logo is seen outside one of the stores in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

February 1, 2020

(Reuters) – Walmart Inc <WMT.N>, the world’s largest retailer, said it is temporarily limiting “non-business critical travel” to China amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“(Walmart is) temporarily limiting all non-business critical travel to, from, and within mainland China, and conducting all planned meetings virtually”, Walmart International Chief Executive Judith McKenna said in a note http://bit.ly/2RKTX4l on Friday.

Originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the flu-like virus has resulted in over 250 deaths in China thus far.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)