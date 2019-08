FILE PHOTO: Walmart's logo is seen outside one of the stores in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski FILE PHOTO: Walmart's logo is seen outside one of the stores in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

August 20, 2019

(Reuters) – Walmart Inc <WMT.N> sued Tesla Inc <TSLA.O> over fires at stores, which were using the electric carmaker’s solar panels, according to lawsuit filed in a New York court.

Tesla and Walmart were not immediately available for comment.

