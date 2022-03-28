Walmart to stop tobacco sales in some U.S. stores



FILE PHOTO: The logo of a Walmart Superstore is seen during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Rosemead, California, U.S., June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

March 28, 2022

(Reuters) -Walmart Inc will stop sales of tobacco products in some of its more than 5,000 stores across the United States, the world’s largest retailer said on Monday.

The company did not disclose how many stores would be affected by the move, but said it would not be exiting the category entirely.

The markets in which cigarettes are being removed from stores include California, Florida and New Mexico, according to the Wall Street Journal https://www.wsj.com/articles/walmart-stops-selling-cigarettes-in-some-stores-11648459800?mod=latest_headlines, which first reported the news.

Walmart has rolled out a design with more self-checkout registers and other items such as grab-and-go food or candy near the front of the stores in place of Marlboro, Newport and other tobacco products, the Journal reported.

CVS in 2014 became the first U.S. drugstore chain to take cigarettes off the shelves, while Walmart halted https://www.reuters.com/article/us-walmart-cigarettes-idUSKBN1W523O sales of e-cigarettes and electronic nicotine delivery products at its U.S. stores a few years later due to growing regulatory complexity and uncertainty.

Several Democratic U.S. senators have urged https://www.reuters.com/article/us-senate-tobacco-idUSKBN1WB2JV Walmart and several other retailers to stop selling all tobacco products.

