Walmart de Mexico says it has paid $358 million to tax authorities



FILE PHOTO: A Walmart sign is pictured at one of their stores in Mexico City, Mexico March 28, 2019. Picture taken March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido FILE PHOTO: A Walmart sign is pictured at one of their stores in Mexico City, Mexico March 28, 2019. Picture taken March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

May 25, 2020

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s biggest retailer, Walmart de Mexico, said on Monday that it had paid 8.08 billion pesos ($358 million) to Mexican tax authorities in relation to its sale of a restaurant division and other matters.

The company, commonly known as Walmex, has faced a growing tax liability from the 2014 sale of its Vips restaurant division to Mexican restaurant company Alsea.

