UPDATED 7:37 AM PT – Wednesday, March 31, 2021

According to new data, home prices rose 11.2 percent in January. That’s the fastest annual price increase since 2006. On Wall to Wall, Greta spoke with Debbie Bloyd, CEO of DLB Mortgage, to talk more about the surging home prices in the U.S.

