S&P 500, Dow open at record highs on trade deal optimism



FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

November 7, 2019

(Reuters) – The S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes hit record highs on Thursday, helped by gains in technology stocks on signs of progress in U.S.-China trade relations and a fresh batch of largely upbeat earnings reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 97.60 points, or 0.36%, at the open to 27,590.16.

The S&P 500 <.SPX> opened higher by 10.24 points, or 0.33%, at 3,087.02. The Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> gained 44.48 points, or 0.53%, to 8,455.11 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)