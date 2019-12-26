Wall Street rally under President Trump outpacing prior administrations

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:50 PM PT — Thursday, December 26, 2019

The current stock market rally under President Trump is beating out Wall Street’s performance under previous administrations.

Data from Bespoke Investment Group showed the average market return three years into a presidency is 23 percent. However, the S&P 500 has returned more than 50 percent during President Trump’s first three years in office, rising 28 percent just this year.

Wall Street has hit a series of record highs in recent weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose above 28,000, the S&P surged past 3,000 and the Nasdaq hit 9,000 for the first time ever on Thursday.

#MarketWrap Major indexes close at record highs DOW +0.38% at 28,621 NASDAQ +0.78% at 9.022 S&P 500 +0.51% at 3,239 — Greta Wall (@GretaLWall) December 26, 2019

Americans' retirement savings are WINNING BIG under President Trump! The Nasdaq just hit 9,000 for the first time IN HISTORY, and the S&P 500 reached an all-time high.https://t.co/7VxsuQh4SY pic.twitter.com/kcGpdIhdjo — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 26, 2019

Online shopping sales also saw a major boost this holiday season. A Wednesday report by MasterCard showed online holiday sales hit a record high in 2019, rising by 18 percent compared to last year.

Thanksgiving, which is usually the start of the holiday shopping season, came a week later than last year and prompted many to order gifts online. Retail shopping rose only three percent, since many retailers moved to online platforms as business slowed in storefronts.

Analysts said U.S. consumer spending benefited from wage growth and a strong labor market under the Trump administration.