Wall Street opens higher as investors gear up for another big rate hike

(Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Wednesday ahead of a widely expected hefty rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve, with investors awaiting cues on the length and depth of further policy tightening to tame surging price pressures.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 113.2 points, or 0.37%, at the open to 30819.39. The S&P 500 rose 15.5 points, or 0.40%, at the open to 3871.4​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 41.2 points, or 0.36%, to 11466.21 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)