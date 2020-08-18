Nasdaq hits all-time high at open; S&P 500 just shy of record level



FILE PHOTO: The 11 Wall St. door of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in New York City, New York, U.S., June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid FILE PHOTO: The 11 Wall St. door of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in New York City, New York, U.S., June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

August 18, 2020

(Reuters) – The Nasdaq opened at a record high on Tuesday, while the S&P 500 came within a whisker of its all-time high, lifted by gains in Amazon.com and technology stocks.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 41.03 points, or 0.37%, to 11,170.75 at the opening bell. The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.05 points, or 0.15%, at 3,387.04.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.57 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 27,853.48.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)