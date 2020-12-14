Wall Street opens higher as travel stocks rally on vaccine roll-out



FILE PHOTO: Raindrops hang on a sign for Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar FILE PHOTO: Raindrops hang on a sign for Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

December 14, 2020

(Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Monday as travel stocks surged on the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccine campaign, while Alexion Pharmaceuticals jumped following a bumper buyout offer from Britain’s AstraZeneca.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 77.54 points, or 0.26%, at the open to 30,123.91.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 11.81 points, or 0.32%, at 3,675.27, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 69.57 points, or 0.56%, to 12,447.44 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)