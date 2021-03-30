Trending

W.Va. Sen. Manchin targeted by radical group on D.C. statehood bill

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 16: Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) questions Ajit Pai, Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, during his testimony before an oversight hearing to examine the Federal Communications Commission spectrum auctions program for fiscal year 2021 on June 16, 2020 in Washington, DC. The hearing was held by the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government. (Photo by Toni Sandys-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 1:10 PM PT – Tuesday, March 30, 2021

A liberal dark money group is targeting West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin (D). The progressive group known as “Indivisible,” launched a radio ad on Monday, targeting the Democrat lawmaker to vote to make Washington D.C. the 51st state.

The ad claimed “the same out-of-touch elites who forget about West Virginia have forgotten about D.C.”

Manchin has become a target for progressives who wish to see his seat filled with someone who has a more radical agenda.

Meanwhile, opponents of the push to make D.C. a state claimed it’s a political power grab by progressives.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 28: Clouds form above the U.S. Capitol in between rain showers on the National Mall on March 28, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

“But since it appears Joe Manchin isn’t going to play these dirty Democrat games, now Speaker Pelosi is stepping in with an unconstitutional bill to make Washington, D.C., a city smaller than Columbus, Ohio that just happens to be 90 percent Democrat, the 51st state,” Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) said.

The measure is expected to pass in the House within the coming months, but without a vote from Manchin, it’s unlikely to pass in the Senate.

