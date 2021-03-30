W.Va. Sen. Manchin targeted by radical group on D.C. statehood bill

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:10 PM PT – Tuesday, March 30, 2021

A liberal dark money group is targeting West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin (D). The progressive group known as “Indivisible,” launched a radio ad on Monday, targeting the Democrat lawmaker to vote to make Washington D.C. the 51st state.

Today, we launched our $17,500 radio buy in West Virginia asking folks to call Joe Manchin’s office to urge him to support D.C. statehood and the #ForthePeopleAct! Listen here: https://t.co/iNQ5ddv786 — Indivisible Guide (@IndivisibleTeam) March 29, 2021

The ad claimed “the same out-of-touch elites who forget about West Virginia have forgotten about D.C.”

Manchin has become a target for progressives who wish to see his seat filled with someone who has a more radical agenda.

Meanwhile, opponents of the push to make D.C. a state claimed it’s a political power grab by progressives.

“But since it appears Joe Manchin isn’t going to play these dirty Democrat games, now Speaker Pelosi is stepping in with an unconstitutional bill to make Washington, D.C., a city smaller than Columbus, Ohio that just happens to be 90 percent Democrat, the 51st state,” Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) said.

The measure is expected to pass in the House within the coming months, but without a vote from Manchin, it’s unlikely to pass in the Senate.