W.Va. leads COVID-19 vaccine distribution

HUNTINGTON, WV – AUGUST 03: West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice spoke in Huntington, West Virginia on August 3, 2017. (Photo by Justin Merriman/Getty Images)

UPDATED 5:10 PM PT – Sunday, January 17, 2021

Gov. Jim Justice (R-W.Va.) of West Virginia called the state a “diamond in the rough” when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

In an interview on Sunday, Justice said West Virginia is leading in vaccine distribution, adding that the state’s success can serve as an example for other states.

The governor went on to say that the state is the first to vaccinate all nursing home residents and staff, including assisted living.

“We been running not at 70 percent, we’re running right at 100 percent,” Justice said. “Right now we’re at 98.1 percent as far as vaccines in people’s arms or names tied to it that are going to be put in people’s arms immediately. We’re saving all kinds of lives, we’re putting our kids back in school. West Virginia has been the diamond in the rough that a lot of people have missed.”

Justice added West Virginia is leading the nation because of practical thinking.

