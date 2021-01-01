W.Va. leads COVID-19 vaccine distribution

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:10 PM PT – Sunday, January 17, 2021

Gov. Jim Justice (R-W.Va.) of West Virginia called the state a “diamond in the rough” when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

In an interview on Sunday, Justice said West Virginia is leading in vaccine distribution, adding that the state’s success can serve as an example for other states.

The State of West Virginia remains dedicated to ensuring that all West Virginians have access to a #COVID19 vaccination as soon as possible. Please visit https://t.co/HDtenzHDQj for information about COVID-19 vaccines including when vaccination clinic sites become available! pic.twitter.com/MBY806T5Xz — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) January 17, 2021

The governor went on to say that the state is the first to vaccinate all nursing home residents and staff, including assisted living.

“We been running not at 70 percent, we’re running right at 100 percent,” Justice said. “Right now we’re at 98.1 percent as far as vaccines in people’s arms or names tied to it that are going to be put in people’s arms immediately. We’re saving all kinds of lives, we’re putting our kids back in school. West Virginia has been the diamond in the rough that a lot of people have missed.”

Justice added West Virginia is leading the nation because of practical thinking.