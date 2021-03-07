Trending

W.Va. Gov. Justice: Gov. Cuomo should resign amid allegations

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV - JULY 29: Jim Justice, owner of the Greenbrier Resort, looks over the 18th green during the first round of the Greenbrier Classic on The Old White Course at the Greenbrier Resort on July 29, 2010 in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

UPDATED 11:57 AM PT – Sunday, March 7, 2021

The governor of West Virginia voiced his own concerns over the growing allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.). During an interview on Sunday, Gov. Jim Justice (R-W.Va.) described Cuomo to have a “dogs mess on his hands,” calling on him to step down.

Cuomo continues to come under fire for multiple sexual harassment allegations by a number of different women.

NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 02: New York Governor-elect Andrew Cuomo speaks to supporters at the Sheraton New York on election night, November 2, 2010 in New York City. Cuomo resoundingly defeated his Tea Party-backed opponent, Republican candidate Carl Paladino. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Getty Images)

Justice added resignation is the best option, as he thinks the situation is only going to get worse.

“I think it’s terrible and I truly believe, you know, that he has a dog’s mess on his hands,” Justice said. “With all this, you know, where it stands, it’s not going to do anything except get worse. I would say he needs to resign.”

Unlike Justice, Gov. Phil Murphy (D-N.J.) did not explicitly give an answer if he thinks Cuomo should step down.

