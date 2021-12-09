VW to pay $3.5 million to resolve Illinois diesel lawsuit



FILE PHOTO: Volkswagen vehicles sit waiting for delivery after their arrival in the United States in Chula Vista, California, U.S. June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake FILE PHOTO: Volkswagen vehicles sit waiting for delivery after their arrival in the United States in Chula Vista, California, U.S. June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

December 9, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Volkswagen’s U.S. unit will pay $3.5 million to resolve a lawsuit by the state of Illinois against the German automaker for tampering with vehicle emissions controls in diesel vehicles.

Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Volkswagen’s bid to avoid lawsuits filed by officials in Utah, Florida and Ohio seeking damages stemming from the German automaker’s diesel emissions cheating scandal.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)