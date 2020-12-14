VW CEO Diess stays on to lead new executive team but wins no contract extension

December 14, 2020

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Volkswagen’s supervisory board on Monday said Chief Executive Herbert Diess had its full support as he leads a new executive team to transform the German automaker but stopped short of bringing forward a contract extension.

In a power struggle leading up to a Monday board meeting, Diess had demanded an early contract extension and more backing for his reform efforts from the carmaker’s non-executive board, but he had met resistance from powerful directors who represent employees and unions.

After the meeting, the non-executive supervisory board also said in a statement the carmaker would cut overhead costs by 5% and procurement costs by 7% over the next two years.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)