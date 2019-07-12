VP Pence visits site of San Diego synagogue shooting

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:11 AM PT – Friday, July 12, 2019

Vice President Mike Pence made an unannounced visit to a San Diego synagogue, where a mass shooting took place more than two months ago. Pence and his wife stopped at the Chabad of Poway Thursday, marking 75 days since a shooter killed a woman and injured three others at the synagogue.

The vice president was met by Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, who lost a finger in the shooting and could be seen still wearing blue bandages on his hands. Goldstein walked Pence through the attack and was embraced by the rabbi for the work he and President Trump have done for the Jewish people.

“I have no words of gratitude for what you all have done for us, for the Jewish nation and for Israel, for you to take time of your day to be here with us,” said the Rabbi.

In a tweet late Thursday, the vice president said he and his wife were honored to stop by the synagogue, saying the rabbi’s faith and courage is an inspiration. He also said the administration will always condemn “evil acts of anti-Semitism.”