VP Pence: Trump admin. still pressing forward on China

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:50 PM PT – Sat. June 1, 2019

Vice President Mike Pence said Huawei operating as a 5G network is a “fundamental compromise” of national security.

In a recent interview, Pence said the administration knows it can meet the global need for a 5G with a company that respect U.S. values, privacy, and individual rights.

He said while there has been great progress, China has started to “step backward,” but with the recent tariffs on Beijing the U.S. is in a “very strong position.”

Pence also said, the president hopes that a deal can be reached with China, but wants to reset their relationship to make American jobs and workers first priority.