VP Pence to travel to Colombia to reaffirm support for Venezuela’s Guaido

UPDATED 10:51 AM PT — Thursday, February 21, 2019

The Trump administration is continuing steps to support Venezuelan self proclaimed interim President Juan Guaido.

Vice President Mike Pence is set to visit Colombia Monday to meet with Latin American leaders, and demand that President Nicolas Maduro step down. The Office of the Vice President said he will also reaffirm the support for the Venezuelan people and their fight for democracy.

President Trump recently gave a speech in Miami slamming Maduro by claiming he has ruined the once prosperous country.

“Socialism has so completely ravaged this great country (Venezuela), that even the world’s largest reserves of oil, are no longer enough to keep the lights on — this will never happen to us,” he stated.

President Trump has said he prefers a peaceful transfer of power, but assured all options are on the table.