VP Pence speaks at naturalization ceremony

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:20 AM PT – Thur. June 4, 2019

Vice President Mike Pence marks the nation’s independence by welcoming in 44 new U.S. citizens at the National Archives D.C.

Speaking at the naturalization ceremony Thursday, Pence congratulated everyone for successfully going through the legal process in order to become a U.S. citizen.

He went on to praise their journeys and sacrifices to reach this point, as the new U.S. citizens hailed from 26 different countries.

Pence also informed them of the debates in America they will now take place in, including immigration, referring to the current system as broken. But touted the unmatched freedom in America that several across the globe pursue.

“Our freedom continues to inspired the world,” said Pence. “Millions over the generations now who you’ve joined who’ve come to these shores and nations around the world who inspire to be like us.”

The VP went on to encourage the new U.S. citizens to pursue their passions, saying no dream is too big in the land of the free and the home of the brave.