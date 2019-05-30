Trending

VP Pence meets with Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau over USMCA trade deal

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 12:54 PM PT — Thursday, May 30, 2019

Vice President Mike Pence visited Ottawa, Canada to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss trade.

Pence touted the talks in a tweet, saying he had a “productive discussion” with Trudeau and the members of the USMCA advisory council. According to the vice president, trade between the U.S. and Canada produced more than $714 billion in goods and services just last year.

“I want to assure the people of Canada that you’re prime minister drove a hard bargain as did our president, but we believe that could be a win, win, win agreement,” stated Pence. “And we think the USMCA, which will be the largest trade deal in the history of the United States, will create jobs and opportunities in our country…it will support growth in Canada and Mexico, and all across North America.”

The two leaders also discussed issues related to China and Venezuela during their meeting.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence in his office on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Thursday May 30, 2019. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE