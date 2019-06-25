VP Pence launches ‘Latinos for Trump’ coalition in Miami

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:57 PM PT — Tuesday, June 25, 2019

Vice President Mike Pence says the ‘Latinos for Trump’ coalition will be “one of the most important coalitions” of the 2020 campaign. While speaking at the group’s launch event in Miami Tuesday, he said “Latino Americans are leading the way in this strong economy.”

The vice president also said President Trump has been fighting for Latino values such as faith, family and freedom since his first day in office. He pointed out the lowest recorded unemployment rate for Hispanic Americans has occurred under the Trump administration.

Pence also praised Mexico for deploying an additional 15,000 troops to the border to help stop the flow of migrants, and mocked Democrats for doing nothing to help with the border crisis.

“As they denied the crisis, you all deserve to know the Democrats have also been denying funding for humanitarian assistance, for facilities, to support the courageous men and women of Customs and Border Protections who serve every day…in our facilities that are overwhelmed by this crisis,” he explained.

Pence also noted Latino Americans know more about the cost of socialism than most, and vowed the U.S. will never be a socialist nation.