VP Pence holds roundtable in W.VA. to discuss border security

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:43 PM PT — Wednesday, March 13, 2019

Vice President Mike Pence held a roundtable with Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents in West Virginia to highlight the importance of border security.

Pence was joined by Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen as they visited the U.S. Customs and Border Protection advanced training facility in Harper’s Ferry to receive a briefing on the humanitarian and security crisis at our southern border.

He thanked officials for their hard work, saying he is proud of the work CBP is doing every day to protect the safety of the American people.

Pence reassured the agents that the administration will continue to support them.

“I just spoke to the president a few moments ago, he asked me to express his great appreciation to you and great respect for the efforts each one of you provide,” he stated. “We are absolutely determined to make sure our Customs and Border Protection have the resources and the support, and the physical barriers necessary to secure our border.”

Pence also stressed the importance of building a wall, while calling on Congress to support the president’s national emergency declaration at the border.