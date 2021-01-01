VP Pence: Election results are not up to me

OAN Newsroom

Vice President Mike Pence asked a federal court to dismiss a case claiming he has the authority to discount electoral votes. On Thursday, U.S. Department of Justice attorneys representing the Vice President asked a Texas federal court to throw out the lawsuit led by Texas Representative Louie Gohmert.

We continue to hold out hope that there is a federal judge who understands that the fraud that stole this election will mean the end of our republic. This lawsuit would ensure that the VP can only accept electors legitimately and legally elected. https://t.co/1wenhJrRFY — Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) December 29, 2020

The lawsuit cited Pence’s constitutional duty to oversee the Electoral College votes and perform a tally to declare the winner as the presiding senior officer. Despite Pence’s opposition to the suit, he has stood firm in his calls for the American people to stop the steal.

“So I don’t think I have to tell you this for all we’ve done, for all we have to do,” the Vice President stated. “Stay in the fight. Stay in the fight in our election, stay in the fight in Georgia’s election.”

Gohmert’s lawyers requested the ruling to be handed down by Monday to allow time for an appeal.