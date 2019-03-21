Trending

VP Pence campaigns for Kentucky gov. Bevin

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 3:20 PM PT — Saturday, March 9, 2019

Vice President Mike Pence’ campaigns for incumbent Kentucky GOP Governor Matt Bevin, as he seeks to earn a second term in 2019.

FILE – In this March 11, 2017 file photo, Vice President Mike Pence, right, and Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin address a group of business owners to gather support for the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act in Louisville, Ky. Pence will raise money for Bevin in Kentucky, one of three states that will elect governor’s in 2019 .(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

During a speech in Lexington Friday, Pence said the state is “growing” again and said that’s why residents need Bevin back in the statehouse for four more years.

He also pointed out per-pupil funding has reached it’s highest level in state history under Bevin.

Pence cited Bevin’s leadership while speaking about the country’s progress under the Trump administration.

“Jobs are coming back, confidence is back, it’s what you feel here in Kentucky, is happening all across America,” said Pence. “Under the leadership of President Donald Trump and leaders like Matt Bevin America is back, and we are just getting started.”

Bevin is facing at least three primary challengers for the GOP nomination, while four Democrats are running for governor as well.

