VP Pence campaigns for Kentucky gov. Bevin

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:20 PM PT — Saturday, March 9, 2019

Vice President Mike Pence’ campaigns for incumbent Kentucky GOP Governor Matt Bevin, as he seeks to earn a second term in 2019.

During a speech in Lexington Friday, Pence said the state is “growing” again and said that’s why residents need Bevin back in the statehouse for four more years.

He also pointed out per-pupil funding has reached it’s highest level in state history under Bevin.

Pence cited Bevin’s leadership while speaking about the country’s progress under the Trump administration.

“Jobs are coming back, confidence is back, it’s what you feel here in Kentucky, is happening all across America,” said Pence. “Under the leadership of President Donald Trump and leaders like Matt Bevin America is back, and we are just getting started.”

Bevin is facing at least three primary challengers for the GOP nomination, while four Democrats are running for governor as well.