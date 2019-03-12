VP Pence: A vote against national emergency order is a vote against border security

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:00 PM PT — Tuesday, March 12, 2019

Vice President Mike Pence called the situation at the southern border “a crisis like we’ve never seen before,” while defending the president’s national emergency declaration.

Pence made the remark while speaking in Washington, D.C. Tuesday, and also outlined the crisis as one of “illegal immigration, drugs, dangerous criminals and human trafficking.” He suggested those opposed to the national emergency declaration are “trying to stop the president from exercising the authority” given to him by congress.

Pence urged every member of the Senate to not vote for the disapproval resolution.

“A vote against the president’s emergency declaration is a vote against border security, a vote against the President’s emergency declaration is a vote to deny the real humanitarian and security crisis that is happening at our southern border, and so we’re calling on every member of the United States Senate to set politics aside, stand up for border security, stand with this President, and stand with the safety and security of the American people first,” stated the vice president.

The Senate is expected to vote on the measure later this week.