VP Mike Pence rallies support in Kentucky for Gov. Matt Bevin’s reelection

UPDATED 8:15 PM PT — Friday, November 1, 2019

Vice President Mike Pence is visiting Kentucky to boost support for Governor Matt Bevin’s reelection. Pence attended a campaign rally for Bevin on Friday as part of his two day tour of the Bluegrass State.

This rally is one of several other events throughout the weekend meant to show support for the governor and other Republican candidates. Both Pence and the Trump administration have praised Bevin for his tough stance on crime, Second Amendment rights and military support.

If you want to send a message to the Do Nothing Democrats that Kentucky and America support President @realDonaldTrump—VOTE REPUBLICAN and vote to re-elect Governor @MattBevin and the whole Republican ticket! pic.twitter.com/mwxZLqjQXg — Mike Pence (@mike_pence) November 2, 2019

“Governor Matt Bevin — like President Donald Trump — has fought for energy independence for the United States of America,” stated Pence. “Under this president and this governor, the War on Coal is over.”

The vice president’s visit comes days before President Trump’s Monday rally in Lexington, where the president is also expected to stump for Bevin.