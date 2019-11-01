Trending

VP Mike Pence rallies support in Kentucky for Gov. Matt Bevin’s reelection

Andy Beshear and Governor Matt Bevin greet each other before the final Kentucky gubernatorial debate between incumbent Republican Matt Bevin and Democratic candidate Andy Beshear on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 in Highland Heights, Ky. (Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:15 PM PT — Friday, November 1, 2019

Vice President Mike Pence is visiting Kentucky to boost support for Governor Matt Bevin’s reelection. Pence attended a campaign rally for Bevin on Friday as part of his two day tour of the Bluegrass State.

This rally is one of several other events throughout the weekend meant to show support for the governor and other Republican candidates. Both Pence and the Trump administration have praised Bevin for his tough stance on crime, Second Amendment rights and military support.

“Governor Matt Bevin — like President Donald Trump — has fought for energy independence for the United States of America,” stated Pence. “Under this president and this governor, the War on Coal is over.”

The vice president’s visit comes days before President Trump’s Monday rally in Lexington, where the president is also expected to stump for Bevin.

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE