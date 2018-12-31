VP Mike Pence meets New Zealand Deputy PM to discuss trade

OAN Newsroom

8:30 PM PT — Monday, Dec. 17, 2018

Vice President Mike Pence holds a discussion on trade with New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters.

Pence took to Twitter on Monday to invite the Deputy Prime Minister to the White House, and added the two had a productive talk on jointly improving bilateral trade.

He then said the U.S. and New Zealand are committed to strengthening the friendship between the two countries and deepening cooperation on shared goals.

Prior to his sit down with the Vice President, Peters stopped-by the State Department for a meeting with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.