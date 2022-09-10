VP Harris slams ”activist Court,” says America is worse after overturn of Roe v. Wade

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:58 AM PT – Saturday, September 10, 2022

Kamala Harris continued her attacks on the nation’s highest Court, this time by questioning its members’ integrity.

EXCLUSIVE: Vice President Kamala Harris says the Supreme Court is “an activist court” for overturning Roe v. Wade.@VP: “We had an established right for almost half a century. … This court took that constitutional right away. And we are suffering as a nation because of it.” pic.twitter.com/Tmv955n4Bx — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) September 9, 2022

When speaking to NBC on Friday, the Vice-President blasted what she called an ”activist Court.” She then asserted that the nation was suffering in the wake of overturning Roe v. Wade. Harris made it known that she was ”greatly concerned” by the integrity of the Court overall. The Democrat added that the current Court is a different Court than one served by Justices Earl Warren, Thurgood Marshall and Sandra Day O’Connor.

“I think this is an activist Court,” Harris said. “We had an established right for almost half a century, which is the right of women to make decisions about their own body as an extension of what we have decided to be, the privacy rights to which all people are entitled. And this Court took that constitutional right away, and we are suffering as a nation because of it.”

The Biden administration has been openly looking to circumvent the Supreme Court’s decision. The recent decision now lets the States decide their own abortion policy.